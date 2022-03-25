Covid-19: UAE updates entry rules for travellers arriving via land

The new guideline will go into effect on March 29

By Web Desk Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 11:29 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 11:32 PM

UAE authorities have updated Covid testing rules for visitors to enter the UAE via land.

According to the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority, both unvaccinated and vaccinated travellers can enter the country without any pre-flight checks.

Travellers need only perform an EDE test on arrival at their port of entry, with an additional PCR test only being necessary if they test positive. However, travellers may not enter the country until the EDE result appears and everyone in their vehicle has been tested.

NCEMA confirmed that once in the country, visitors must still present the Green Pass on their AlHosn app wherever it is necessary.