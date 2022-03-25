Covid-19: UAE updates entry rules for travellers arriving via land

'BA.2 is about 30% more contagious than the original Omicron'
coronavirus1 day ago
UAE authorities have updated Covid testing rules for visitors to enter the UAE via land.
According to the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority, both unvaccinated and vaccinated travellers can enter the country without any pre-flight checks.
Travellers need only perform an EDE test on arrival at their port of entry, with an additional PCR test only being necessary if they test positive. However, travellers may not enter the country until the EDE result appears and everyone in their vehicle has been tested.
ALSO READ:
NCEMA confirmed that once in the country, visitors must still present the Green Pass on their AlHosn app wherever it is necessary.
'BA.2 is about 30% more contagious than the original Omicron'
coronavirus1 day ago
Toddlers developed high levels of antibodies from shots containing a quarter of dose given to adults, study finds
coronavirus2 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.4 million
coronavirus2 days ago
More than 145.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus2 days ago
However, the country’s infection and death rates are still far below those recorded elsewhere
coronavirus2 days ago
Duterte aims to increase foreign investments, restore jobs in the tourism sector
coronavirus2 days ago
Masking and social distancing will continue regardless, says Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
coronavirus2 days ago
'I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness,' the former US Secretary of State tweeted
coronavirus2 days ago