UAE flights: Etihad Airways announces flash sale with 20% discount

Exploring the sights and sounds of the largest province in Canada
Etihad Airways successfully switched to the Amadeus Altéa Passenger Service System on March 8.
To celebrate this, which coincides with the Abu Dhabi-based carrier's 20th anniversary, the airline has launched a flash sale on etihad.com, with 20% discounts on flights using promo code EYFLASH20, only until Tuesday 14 March midnight.
All Etihad Airways flights between Abu Dhabi and its global network of airports are now being managed with the Amadeus Altéa suite of travel technology, which offers a faster and simpler check-in and boarding process.
Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Amadeus provides us with the tools we need to continue enhancing our guest experience and improving our operations into the future. It will mean further upgrading the digital experience we offer our customers when booking online through etihad.com or using our mobile app and self-service tools, giving them even greater control and flexibility in managing their journey.
“It also gives our valued partners in the travel industry a much richer, relevant and dynamic shopping experience, and supports our continued journey with them.
“The move to Amadeus has been the largest IT project we have undertaken in the last decade with more than 100 IT processes moved over, and over 6,000 colleagues trained to use the new system. Every single element of the transition was planned and rehearsed with scrupulous testing at every stage. I want to thank all our colleagues and business partners who worked so hard to make this happen.”
Etihad customers can use all online services at etihad.com, on the mobile app and through their travel agent, including flight booking, check in, upgrades and GuestSeat redemption bookings.
ALSO READ:
Exploring the sights and sounds of the largest province in Canada
It will be initially offered to delegates taking part in Idex and Navdex and will be available to all from February 25
The new flights will operate three times a week
Pop the question for a they-lived-happily-ever-after ending to your love story at any of these four stunning locales
Is there a fee to use the service? Who can and cannot use the gates? All your questions answered
Travel agents say that people prefer visiting such destinations due to the less cumbersome process and waiting period for application to approval process
While tour operators are still waiting for more details on how the process will be rolled out, they are optimistic about the change
Travel agencies are flooded with enquiries as families start planning their overseas trips for the next long weekends