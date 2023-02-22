UAE flights: City check-in service for Abu Dhabi airport passengers resumes at Adnec

It will be initially offered to delegates taking part in Idex and Navdex and will be available to all from February 25

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 3:03 PM

The Abu Dhabi International Airport’s city check-in service is set to resume operations from Adnec, it was announced on Wednesday.

Coinciding with the ongoing defence exhibition at the same venue, the check-in service for passengers has been relaunched from a new facility located at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec).

The check-in service will be initially offered to the delegates participating in the ongoing International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex) and the seventh Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (Navdex) at Adnec. It will be available to the public from Saturday.

“Idex and Navdex delegates can now check-in for their flights, receive their boarding pass and drop their baggage for a hassle-free travel from 4 to 24 hours prior to their flight departure,” Morafiq Aviation Services, which is operating the city check-in services at Adnec, said in a statement.

As many as 65 countries and some 350 official delegations from across the world are participating in the defence exhibition.

“After the Idex and Navdex conclude on February 24, Friday, the general public can avail the check-in service,” Morafiq noted.

Currently, passengers travelling on Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, Wizz Air, Egypt Air can benefit from this facility.

Passengers can check in from 24 hours to 4 hours before departure of their flight. And once at the airport, they can directly visit the immigration counter. Check-in charges are Dh35 per delegate.

In October last year, check-in service in the city was resumed with a new facility set up at the Terminal 1 of Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Zayed Port, which caters to passengers from the mainland, and tourists.

The facility at Adnec will be beneficial for those residing in Al Mushrif area to Mussafah and beyond. Even if passengers end up having excess baggage, they have enough time to return to their home and make adjustments rather than leaving the additional luggage at the airport or paying extra bucks for it.

But if passengers want to pay for the excess baggage, they can do so at the city check-in service and also upgrade their seats too.

The new facility is located at Adnec Concourse, on the ground floor of the grandstand. It operates from 9am to 9pm. For further details, passengers can contact 800 667 2347.

