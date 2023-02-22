Haj 2023: Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to add 10 flights to Saudi Arabia this summer

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 1:58 PM

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways will add 10 flights to different cities in Saudi Arabia during the summer this year.

The UAE’s national carrier said in a statement to Khaleej Times that it will increase flights from 54 to 64 per week during the summer as passenger traffic between the two countries is poised for a big increase during the Hajj (Islamic pilgrimage) season, which will be marked in the last week of June – also due to the fact that a large number of families will be travelling to the UAE during the summer vacations.

The announcement comes as the country marks Founding Day on February 22 to commemorate the establishment of the Kingdom.

Etihad Airways currently flies to four destinations: Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and seasonal flights to Madinah. It also connects Saudi with 60 destinations in its network, spread across Africa, Australia, Europe, GCC and the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent, North Asia, North America and Southeast Asia.

Since its inaugural flight to Saudi Arabia in 2005, the airline has flown more than 12 million passengers on the Saudi route. As many as 1.4 million passengers flew to and from Jeddah between 2018 and 2022, making it the most visited destination in Saudi Arabia, followed by Riyadh with 1.2 million passengers.

Etihad said the airline will increase the number of flights to 21 for Jeddah and Riyadh and 22 to Dammam during the summer of 2023.

