UAE flights: Emirates to operate A380 to new Indian destination

The aircraft currently serves over 30 airports across six continents

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 1:45 PM

Emirates has announced that passengers going to Bengaluru, India will soon be able to fly in an airbus A380.

It also becomes the first airline to operate scheduled passenger services utilising the A380, the world’s largest commercial aircraft in service, at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

After Mumbai, this is the second Indian destination in which the airline operates its A380 aircraft. These flights to Bengaluru will begin operating from October 30.

The daily A380 flights will operate as EK568/569 with an aircraft in a three-class configuration, offering seats in Economy Class, in addition to premium cabins, in Business Class and First Class.

Destinations served by the Emirates A380 aircraft currently stand at over 30 airports across six continents for August, with a total of over 130 destinations in the airline’s worldwide network.

