UAE becomes travel industry’s most-recovered country in 2022

Dubai has currently recovered to 114 per cent of its 2019 levels

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 6:46 PM

Thanks to its massive Covid-19 vaccination drive and robust recovery in the MICE sector after the pandemic, the UAE has emerged as the most recovered country globally.

According to a new study released by global technology company Travelport, the UAE has recovered to 110 per cent of its 2019 levels.

Dubai has currently recovered to 114 per cent of its 2019 levels, it said, adding that this makes the Emirate the second most recovered city in the Middle East and the fifth most recovered city in the world after Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Montego Bay (Jamaica), Cancun (Mexico) and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

Dubai is ranked as the top global destination for corporate travellers, who currently make up nearly 29 per cent of all 2022 bookings to the city. The Emirate outpaces London also as the top global destination for business travel.

Travelport report said that the UAE’s recovery was backed by a successful vaccination programme, nearly guaranteed sunshine for holidaymakers, and the government’s impressive event calendar, including Expo 2020, the Dubai World Cup, and many more.

The recently-concluded Expo 2020 Dubai was a massive success, with more than 24 million visits recorded, many of whom were people who travelled from abroad.

According to Travelport, the top nine countries from where people travel to the UAE are the UK, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Germany, Saudi Arabia, France, US, and Italy. While top nine international destinations for travellers from the UAE are India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Turkey and the UK.

It said the global travel industry has recovered more than two-thirds of its gross activity – 67 per cent – when compared to 2019, a 14 per cent increase from the recovery level at the end of 2021.

