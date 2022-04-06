UAE travel: Airline to add ultra-low fare flights to Europe from this spring

Passengers from several European destinations to the Emirates can book tickets for as low as Dh289

By WAM Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 5:55 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 7:07 PM

Wizz Air has launched new exciting travel opportunities from Abu Dhabi to Budapest, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Vienna, Katowice, Catania and Bari.

The airline continues to deliver on its promise of providing affordable, hassle-free and sustainable travel for passengers, making travel possible for everyone and contributing to the recovery of the tourism sector in the UAE.

These marvellous destinations provide travel options for passengers from Hungary, Romania, Austria, Poland and Italy to the UAE, with fares on the convenient schedule starting as low as Dh289.

Wizz Air’s network contributes to the diversification of the travel and tourism sector in the UAE by increasing Abu Dhabi’s connectivity from Vienna (Austria) in the West to Mattala (Sri Lanka) in the East.

Robert Carey, President of Wizz Air Group, said, "We are delighted to launch new attractive routes to Europe with fantastic ultra-low fares. This is another important milestone for Wizz Air as well as for our passengers in the UAE.

"Our expanding network out of Abu Dhabi demonstrates our continued commitment to increasing connectivity to the UAE capital and making travel experiences available to people of all ages and backgrounds with safe, efficient, travel awaiting all our customers. We look forward to welcoming you on board our aircraft soon."

Francois Bourienne, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "We are excited to further strengthen our strategic partnership with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. Being the operations base of choice for this growing airline is evidence of the solid value proposition of Abu Dhabi International Airport and the business opportunities it presents to customers.

"We are equally pleased by the addition of new routes by Wizz Air that will reinforce the emirate’s position as a global destination for leisure and business. We continue to work closely with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and all of our partners to grow their businesses by leveraging our top-flight infrastructure."

Flights to Bucharest, on Monday and Sunday, started on March 27. Flights to Vienna started on March 28, flying both Monday and Wednesday.

Flights to Bari started on March 29 with flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Starting from March 30, Wizz Air will fly to Budapest on both Wednesdays and Fridays with an additional frequency on Friday commencing April 22.

In addition, flights to Katowice started on April 1, on Mondays and Fridays. Flights to Cluj-Napoca are starting April 7, on Thursday, and starting from April 30, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will fly to Catania on Wednesday.