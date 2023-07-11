Watch: Sheikh Mohammed spotted visiting popular attraction in Abu Dhabi

UAE’s first dedicated marine life theme park with the world's largest aquarium welcomed the Royal guest

By Web Desk Published: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 5:40 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was spotted out and about the city again on Tuesday (July 11). After Sheikh Mohammed's cycling clip on Dubai Water Canal went viral on Monday, he has now been spotted touring UAE's latest tourist attraction.

Today, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, UAE’s first dedicated marine life theme park with the world's largest aquarium welcomed the Royal guest.

In a video shared on social media by Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol Department, the Dubai Ruler can be seen visiting SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. He was spotted soaking in the beautiful aquarium at Endless Ocean zone – one of the eight realms in SeaWorld.

The Endless Ocean realm is home to the world’s largest and most expansive multi-species aquarium. This aquarium contains over 25 million litres of water and is a habitat for over 68,000 marine animals.

In the short clip, as Sheikh Mohammed took the escalator, giant stingrays, sharks, schools of fish and multiple marine species could be seen in the beautiful blue waters of the aquarium.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

Located on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, there are over 100,000 marine animals in total, including 150 species of birds, fish, mammals and reptiles at the marine life theme park. Animal habitats in each realm have been custom-designed “using state-of-the-art technology and the highest standards for animal welfare”.

Designed according to standards set by the Association of Zoos and Aquarium (AZA) and American Humane, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s marine life habitats feature state-of-the-art design and technology that would enable animals to live in dynamic habitats alongside other fish, birds, and animals as they would in nature.

Animal welfare

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi have allocated spaces designed to provide flexibility for animal welfare, allowing the animal care team to recreate social seasonal patterns for animals such as the walrus. Unique systems such as the Advanced Animal Lighting System (AALS) recreate night/day and seasonal light cycles, while also providing the health benefits of full spectrum light. The Animal Life Support System (ALSS) manages water quality to support the diverse array of fish and mammals living together in dynamic environments.

