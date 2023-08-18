Watch: How Dubai keeps public beaches safe

Besides deploying over a hundred lifeguards, signboards and swimming warning flags have been put up to guide beach-goers

by Angel Tesorero Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 4:42 PM

To ensure the safety of all beachgoers, the Dubai Municipality has deployed a crew of 140 people, including 124 highly qualified lifeguards and supervisors, to public beaches across the emirate.

Engineer Ibrahim Mohammad Juma, director of Public Beaches and Waterways Management Department, said: “Rescue teams across the public beaches work from sunrise until sunset and around the clock at night swimming beaches to monitor and observe all activities taking place on the beaches and ensure the safety of beachgoers and maintain the highest levels of security.”

The teams are equipped with the latest all-terrain beach vehicles and safety devices. They are stationed at Al Mamzar Beach, Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah 1, 2, and 3, Umm Suqeim 1 and 2, El Shorouq, Al Sufouh, and Jebel Ali.

“All rescue teams at Dubai beaches are highly qualified and regularly trained to the highest levels in intensive rescue operations,” noted Juma.

Dubai Municipality also installed signboards and swimming warning flags. The red flag indicates swimming in the area is prohibited; yellow flag warns people to swim with caution; and purple flag indicates that swimming is permitted with the presence of marine species.

