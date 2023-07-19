From beaches to theme parks: 10 Dubai gems to visit this summer

Dubai Destinations has come out with a list of the best spots to enjoy during this season, summing up the city's distinctive summer activities

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 9:59 AM Last updated: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM

With the summer season in full swing, water activities and visits to water theme parks have become extremely popular. Residents who have been staying back in Dubai for these months and visitors are utilizing the time to enjoy everything that the city has to offer.

Now, Dubai Destinations has come out with a list of the best spots to enjoy during this season. A compilation of tranquil beach destinations, exhilarating water activities, and captivating water parks, the guide perfectly sums up the best of Dubai's distinctive summer activities.

Here are 10 of the top summer gems from the guide:

1. Al Mamzar Corniche Beach

Complete with jogging and cycling tracks, swimming pools and barbecue facilities, Al Mamzar corniche beach is a great place for families to spend the long summer days. Whether choosing to swim at the beach or have a picnic, this beach park has something for everyone.

2. Palm West Beach

With some high-end restaurants and clear blue waters, the Palm West Beach is a firm favourite among couples as well as families. What is more, the Club at Palm West Beach has launched its night swim experience where visitors can enjoy the summer days under the starry night sky until 11 pm throughout the season.

3. Dubai Islands Beach

Located on Dubai Islands, this beach is the emerging hotspot for those who enjoy a dip in the sea during these hot summer months. Located off the coast of Dubai’s older hub – Deira – it is the city’s first fully pet-friendly beach, allowing owners to bring their dogs along for a scenic jog or swim.

4. Crystal Clear Watersports

Imagine wading through the clear blue sea in a kayak that is made of clear glass. The views offered by Crystal Clear Watersports is second to none in the city. Not just kayaks, the company also offers 100% see-through boat rides as well as night kayaks and beautifully decorated kayaks perfect for a spectacular date.

5. Deep Dive Dubai

Welcome summer with a dive into the deepest swimming pool in the world. Containing 14 million litres of fresh water, this stunning underwater attraction is themed to resemble an abandoned sunken city inspired by the UAE’s rich pearl-diving heritage and will take several dives to explore.

6. Flyboarding

Here is one for the adrenaline lovers. Imagine shooting sky high in your own flyboard and performing aerial tricks with the Dubai skyline as your background. That is what Hydro watersports is offering this summer. What better way to enjoy the summer?

7. Waterlink

Fancy cruising through the waters in a jet car? Then Waterlink has got you sorted. Delivering a luxurious experience, the company claims to be the only supplier of jet cars in the UAE. Looks like jetting in style has a whole new meaning in Dubai!

8. Wild Wadi

Imagine enjoying a water slide in the sweltering heat. If that appeals to you, then head to Wild Wadi Dubai. Located in the heart of Jumeirah, right next to Burj Al Arab, the park has over 30 rides and water attractions, including the Lazy River, Wipeout and Riptide Flowriders. A wonderful summer day with fun memories is just a drive away for Dubai residents.

9. Aqua Fun

The Guinness record holder for the largest inflatable aqua park, the Aqua Fun is the perfect way to splash into summer. Jump, slide, run and enjoy a great day at this park which is equally appealing to young kids as well as adults.

10. Legoland

Whether you are a lego fan or not, you cannot help but love Legoland Dubai. From building your very own Lego raft to going on a splash safari, this water park is perfect for children between the ages of 2 and 12 and their families. What is more, this July, the park has a special offer where children go free.

ALSO READ: