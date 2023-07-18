UAE summer holidays: From snow slopes to sea animals; 6 ways to keep children entertained

Nightmare for travellers planning summer holidays as US passport application backlog creates havoc
Agencies are prioritising urgent cases such as applicants travelling for reasons of 'life or death' and those whose travel is only a few days off
As the temperature in the UAE reaches a scorching 50°C, parents in the Emirates will find it challenging to keep their children occupied throughout the long summer holidays.
Fortunately, malls and indoor play areas in Dubai have been a lifeline for numerous parents seeking entertainment options for themselves and their families. If you need help finding new ways to keep your kids entertained this summer, here are six exciting indoor destinations that guarantee hours of fun.
Modhesh World: From roller coasters to board games to arcade games, there is much on offer at Modhesh World this year. Back for the summer season, the destination has been a firm favourite among UAE residents since its first edition in 2000. With 350 attractions spread over 30,000 sqm, it promises hours and hours of endless entertainment for the young and the not-so-young ones.
Children can ride the Twister, zoom around a go-kart track or take down opponents at the Battleground laser tag park. This year's new addition is a section called Gamefy, where older children can play several board games or spend time on gaming consoles.
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi: Spend the day at the region's first marine life theme park, home to over 100,000 animals. With over 15 interactive experiences, rides, and more than ten up-close animal encounters, there is no better way to immerse yourself in the world of oceans and seas. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi also has immersive, family-friendly experiences through eight themed realms featuring animal encounters and exciting rides.
House of Wisdom: If you want to get your children away from the screens and get them to do some reading, head down to one of the several libraries in the country. One such library is the House of Wisdom in Sharjah. With thousands of books to choose from, cosy reading areas, meeting rooms, and a café for when hunger pangs hit, a visit to the House of Wisdom can quickly become a full-day activity. What is more, the library has an ongoing summer camp with lots of fun activities for children and workshops for teens and pre-teens.
Danube Sports World: If you want a sporty summer, visit the Danube Sports World. The multi-sport arena of over 200,000 sq m boasts badminton courts, football pitches, indoor cricket pitches, tennis courts, table tennis tables, basketball courts, a gym, and multi-purpose areas.
Aya: Whether you like watching the night sky with a million stars, experiencing a room full of mirrors, or feeling raindrops on the back of your hand, Aya has something for everyone. The immersive, experiential entertainment park offers 12 different zones, each with its own unique theme and interactive elements. During the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Aya has a special offer where kids aged 12 and below get in free with a paying adult.
Ski Dubai: Want to spend your summer zooming down a ski slope? Well, Dubai has got you sorted. Head down to Ski Dubai in the Mall of the Emirates, where young and old visitors have a wide variety of activities to choose from. From enjoying snow cinema to learning to ski, from interacting with penguins to enjoying the snow park, there is plenty to do at the indoor theme park.
ALSO READ:
Agencies are prioritising urgent cases such as applicants travelling for reasons of 'life or death' and those whose travel is only a few days off
These properties attract visitors and residents to enjoy opulence and ultra-luxurious amenities provided by these hotels
It is already serving three destinations in the country - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah
Philippine tourists are invited to explore the East Asian country under the 14-day visa-free programme
The rankings were based on travel guides, media publications, and online reviews
Promotion is applicable for bookings made on June 26, with travel dates available until September 30
As many as nine million people have used DXB's smart gates during the first half of the year, authorities revealed
Carriers have different rules when it comes to express check-in services — here's a guide to the policies of the country's top airlines