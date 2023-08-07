Dubai announces reopening of public parks, night beaches

Torrential rains and severe floods brought havoc to the Alpine country in its worst natural disaster since independence
Authorities in Dubai have announced the reopening of public parks and night beaches.
The Dubai Municipality had temporarily closed the facilities as a safety measure on Sunday evening after heavy rains and strong winds lashed the Emirate.
The civic body responded to more than 100 emergency reports over the weekend as winds and rains uprooted trees and flooded roads.
Municipal workers responded to 85 reports of trees that fell in residential areas and on roads.
Residents of gated communities in Dubai earlier told Khaleej Times about the damages they had seen. One resident said trees lay toppled in her neighbourhood, while another said his garden sustained damages.
Unstable weather conditions are likely to continue, with rains forecast until at least Tuesday, August 8
The measure will be in effect starting from 7pm
The measure comes in line with the prevailing weather conditions across the emirate
