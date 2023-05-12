UAE's new snow park: Mega attraction announces opening date

Travellers prefer countries that have simple or no visa processing
Along with the hot and humid days of the UAE summer, the country's newest snow park, Snow Abu Dhabi at Reem Mall, will be made open to the public on June 8.
Spread over 10,000sqft, it is touted to be among the world’s largest indoor snow parks, with 12 exciting rides and 17 attractions.
“Yes, we are opening Snow Abu Dhabi on June 8,” said an executive from the mall, confirming the long-awaited announcement.
According to the mall, Snow Abu Dhabi will maintain a temperature of -2ºC.
Among the attractions are two giant slides: Ice and Floes Toboggan Race and Grauppel’s Summit Escape, and rides include the Entry Plaza, Flight of the Snowy Owl, Magic Carpet, Polar Express Train, etc.
The park will also have dining options: the Lodge Restaurant, Grotto Amphitheatre, Ice Café, the Party Room, and VIP Room.
