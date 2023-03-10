World's largest indoor snow park, 1,000 stores: UAE's new mega malls coming up in Abu Dhabi

The shopping destination will also offer a store-to-door facility with 24-hour delivery service around the UAE

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 7:11 PM

Abu Dhabi residents can get ready for more shopping options as two new projects are underway and will soon open to cater to all their retail needs.

Reem Mall

Although no specific date has been announced, Reem Mall is expected to open its doors to the public shortly.

Located on Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island, the $1.2 billion (Dh4.4 billion) mega project, is right in the heart of new Abu Dhabi.

The mall comprises more than 400 stores, around 85 restaurants and cafes and a range of family-focused entertainment offerings including Vox Cinemas across two million square feet of retail space.

The world’s first mall with a state-of the-art, on-premises logistics hub, enables store-to-door service with a 24-hour delivery anywhere in the UAE and 72-hour delivery across the GCC.

Reem Mall will also have a Sharaf DG electronics and gadgets store, the largest car park with 6,800 spaces and a Carrefour hypermarket.

Largest snow park

Reem Mall will also be home to one of the biggest snow parks in the region, Snow Abu Dhabi. It is among the world’s largest indoor snow parks with 12 exhilarating rides and 17 new and exciting attractions spread over 10,000 square feet. The place will maintain a temperature of minus 2°C and a snow depth of 500 mm in external temperatures above 40°C to ensure that visitors of all ages can enjoy its top-quality attractions and dining options

The Capital Mall – China Centre

The Capital Mall – China Centre will officially open to the public on Monday, March 13. The new shopping centre is located at Abu Dhabi’s Capital Mall in Mohamed Bin Zayed City (MBZ City). Besides shopping, it also offers dining and entertainment outlets.

Goods from over 400 companies and from different industries will be available. The mall will have 600 stores offering quality brands from Chinese manufacturers.

“We are proud to launch this exclusive Trading Centre with a “Chinese concept” here in Abu Dhabi, with the full support of the Chinese Government, Manazel Group, and its entire team,” Adnan Dahnous, Chairman Origin International, China Centre, Capital Mall, MBZ City told Khaleej Times.

“Over the past 10 years, Chinese products, brands, and companies have made significant progress and development in the UAE, and we are honoured to have worked with them on our projects.”

He added: “From building materials to machinery, textiles to furniture, we are confident that we will offer diversity, value, and quality to all our customers, companies, and projects in Abu Dhabi.

“But we will not stop here. Our foundation has been laid, and we will create more trading opportunities and platforms for supplying quality Chinese products and services to the Middle East market in the future, working together with our partners in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and beyond.”

