Watch: Giant fish splash out of Dubai attraction's screen in stunning 3D projection

Have you spotted the photorealistic ad for SeaWorld Abu Dhabi?

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 10 May 2023, 1:41 PM Last updated: Wed 10 May 2023, 1:43 PM

Crowds at Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Residence are being wowed by a photorealistic digital display of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi that is all set to open later this month. The ad on the corner of a building showcases realistic water and fish animations.

Measuring 43.5 by 8.5 metres, the stunning media façade features a high-definition visual projection of water, creating the illusion of an underwater environment with vibrant marine life swimming through the scene.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens its doors on May 23, unlocking the mysteries of the marine world. Across eight realms, the attraction offers animal encounters, rides, entertainment and diverse dining and retail options.

Tickets can be purchased online, priced at Dh375 for adults and Dh290 for children (children below the age of three enter for free).

