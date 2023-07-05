UAE: Discounts announced for zip line, Jebel Jais sledder experiences; adventure park to remain open throughout summer

Go on a road trip to Ras Al Khaimah and experience the attractions in the mountains where the temperatures are cooler

File photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 1:18 PM

Adventure activities on the UAE’s highest mountain, Jebel Jais, will remain open throughout the summer season, it was announced on Wednesday. RAK Leisure (RAKL) said the Jais Adventure Parks will offer its zip line, sky tour, and toboggan experiences all summer long.

To celebrate, RAK Leisure has launched a “limited-time discount” where visitors can enjoy 20 per cent off the world’s longest zip line, Jais Flight, and 10 per cent off the region’s longest toboggan ride, Jais Sledder.

From July until September 15, Jais Flight and Sky Tour will operate from Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm “so people can continue to experience the attractions in the mountains where the temperatures are cooler”. The longest zip line in the world lets thrill-seekers soar across jagged mountain peaks and swoop through deep ravines at speeds of up to 160kmph. The Sky Tour takes explorers through a complex route of six zip lines that range from just 337 metres to over 1km.

Jais Sledder will operate Tuesday to Sunday, from 1pm to 7pm on weekdays and from 11am to 7pm on weekends. The eight-minute ride sees enthusiasts reach speeds of up to 40kmph as they hurtle down the Hajar mountain range

Steven Bishop, general manager of RAK Leisure, said: “Ras Al Khaimah is the perfect emirate for people who are wanting to plan a summer escape that gets them outside and is filled with adrenaline-packed fun. Jais Adventure Parks will remain open for the entire season so people can still enjoy the great outdoors and our mountain playground even throughout the summer.”

ALSO READ: