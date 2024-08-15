Travel: A weekend getaway to experience the magic of Jabal Akhdar in Oman

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 7:14 PM

The mountain range of Jabal Akhdar in Oman is more than a destination; it’s an immersive experience that weaves nature, history, and culture into a breathtaking tapestry. As I ascended the winding road, a world of emerald green and terracotta unfurled before me, promising an escape from the ordinary. The crisp mountain air carried a sense of anticipation that only heightened as I approached the majestic Anantara Jabal Akhdar, a place that sparked my curiosity and sense of wonder.

Perched atop the mountain, the resort offered a sanctuary of unparalleled beauty. My room was a frame for a living masterpiece, with panoramic views that shifted with the changing light. As I gazed out, I couldn’t help but ponder the lives of my ancestors who once called this rugged land home. The name “Akhdar”, meaning green, is a testament to their resilience and ingenuity in cultivating life amidst the harsh environment.

Beyond the resort’s luxury, the region’s rich heritage beckoned. The mountains bear silent witness to centuries of history, from peaceful times to periods of conflict. Every stone whispers tales of the past, and the local people embody the spirit of their ancestors. The tradition of olive oil production, championed by local hero Mohamed AlRiyami, who won for having the best olive oil in the world, is a shining example of this enduring spirit. The pomegranate trees, bursting with ruby-like fruit, add vibrant colour to the landscape.

Even the humble walnut held a surprise. As I savoured the unique flavour, I learned that these nuts were a local treasure, harvested annually. Such small discoveries added depth to my appreciation for the mountain.

At the resort, I visited the spot where Princess Diana once stood. It was a poignant reminder of the mountain’s allure and ability to capture hearts worldwide. The hotel staff shared stories of countless visitors drawn to this location, paying homage to the beloved princess.