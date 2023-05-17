UAE: 9 places to watch water dance as the Palm Fountain closes

Travellers prefer countries that have simple or no visa processing
After captivating audiences with its stunning displays of water, music, and lights, The Pointe's iconic Palm Fountain bid farewell with a series of breathtaking performances over the weekend.
The largest fountain in the UAE marked its closing on Monday, May 15. Visitors to the popular destination witnessed the final shows of the Palm Fountain, creating an atmosphere of excitement and nostalgia. Families and friends enjoyed the dazzling spectacle, making lasting memories amidst the vibrant ambience.
While the closing of the Palm Fountain may leave a void, here are 9 notable spots to experience the magic of dancing fountains across the country:
Located in Dubai Marina, the fountain at Marina Walk mesmerizes onlookers with its graceful water displays, enhancing the lively atmosphere of the waterfront promenade.
2. The Dubai Fountain
Situated at the heart of Downtown Dubai, next to the iconic Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall Fountain is renowned worldwide for its grandeur and sophistication. This captivating spectacle features choreographed water movements accompanied by an impressive selection of music.
10 minutes from the Burj Khalifa Offering stunning views of the Dubai skyline, the fountain at Dubai Creek Harbour delights visitors with its dynamic water patterns and a picturesque backdrop of the city's architectural marvels.
As part of the Dubai Festival City Mall, this fountain captivates audiences with its enchanting water features and captivating performances, creating a visual feast for all who visit.
Located in Sharjah, Al Majaz Waterfront boasts a splendid dancing fountain show, combining water, lights, and music to create a mesmerizing experience for spectators.
Expo City hosts a dazzling waterfront fountain show, adding to the excitement and grandeur of the world-renowned location.
Located conveniently between Yas Mall, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, The Fountains offers a diverse range of world-class dining options. Visitors can choose from takeaway outlets and sit-down restaurants while enjoying indoor or outdoor terrace seating with stunning views of the dazzling dancing fountains. At night, the fountains transform into a spectacular show of synchronized music, water, and lights, creating a truly captivating experience.
On the iconic Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, Atlantis The Royal the new luxurious resort features a mesmerizing dancing fountain that adds to the overall enchantment of the property. The fountain showcases a choreographed water display set to captivating music, creating a magical ambiance for guests and visitors.
Situated in the picturesque coastal city of Khorfakkan on the east coast of the UAE, the Khorfakkan fountains and waterfall offer a scenic and tranquil setting for visitors. They are set against a backdrop of rugged mountains, creating a breathtaking natural spectacle. The cascading water and gentle mist from the waterfall provide a soothing atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for relaxation and leisurely strolls.
The abundance of other fountain shows throughout the UAE ensures that the magic of dancing fountains will continue to enchant audiences.
