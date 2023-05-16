Dubai: Restaurants, shops at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah served eviction notice

The instant messaging, voice and video call features, business communication tools, file sharing capabilities have collectively enhanced lives of residents in the emirates
Restaurants and shops at The Pointe, located on Palm Jumeirah, have been given a one-year notice to vacate and relocate, a spokesperson from Nakheel, the developer, has confirmed to Khaleej Times on Tuesday.
“The tenants of The Pointe have been served notice – which is fully compliant with the Dubai Land Department laws, rules and regulations – as part of the future redevelopment of The Pointe,” the spokesperson said.
Nakheel said: “The tenants will have a period of 12 months to vacate and relocate, as per their individual circumstances. (We are) working closely with our valued tenants throughout this process.”
The Pointe first opened in 2018 and the Fountain in 2020. The Fountain at The Pointe closed on May 15.
“Nakheel remains committed to ensuring the smoothest transition possible for its tenants during this time,” the spokesperson underlined.
More to follow
