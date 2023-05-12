Dubai: Closure of popular fountain show announced

Final shows of this record-breaking attraction are scheduled today until May 14

Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 11:46 AM Last updated: Fri 12 May 2023, 12:01 PM

The world's largest fountain in Dubai will be dancing and lighting up for its final shows this weekend, according to an announcement posted online.

Residents and visitors are given the last chance to catch the show of The Palm Fountain at The Pointe from May 12 until May 14.

"The Palm Fountain will be closing on Monday, May 15," The Pointe said in its advisory. "Don't miss out and join us with your friends & family from Friday to Sunday," it added.

This attraction situated on the man-made island of Palm Jumeirah has been captivating visitors since 2020. Breaking a world record, it has over 3,000 LED lights, 7,500 nozzles, and can shoot water up to 105 metres.

Besides mesmerising the public with its dancing fountains, the site has also been a venue for spectacular fireworks display on special occasions.

In aerial night shots of the Palm, the fountain serves as the perfect accent to the golden glow of the Atlantis and the scenic waterfront destination.

