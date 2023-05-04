Dubai: 3 popular attractions to close for the season soon; tickets start at Dh5

Thousands of travellers are expected to flock to the UAE's airports during the first long weekend of the year; here's how to make sure you don't miss your flight
Dubai's well-loved festival park Global Village closed its gates last weekend, which means two things: Summer is almost here, and more go-to attractions are about to shut their doors.
The good news is that residents can still enjoy some popular winter spots that will stay open for a few more days, even weeks.
Here's a guide to three must-visit attractions that are closing soon:
The emirate's Miracle Garden — which blooms with over 150 million flowers — earlier announced that it is extending its operations for an additional month this season. It will continue welcoming visitors until June 4, 2023.
For tourists who are exploring Dubai during the winter season, this paradise is certainly among the most Instagram-worthy spots, thanks to its stunning arrangements and giant brightly coloured displays.
>> Operating hours: Daily from 9 am to 9 pm
>> Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate for:
Those who love the city's mountain enclave and those who are yet to explore its grandeur have only 10 days to visit Hatta Resorts. The attraction is closing for the season on Monday, May 15.
This scenic destination is a favourite of those who are into glamping (camping with a glamour twist).
Besides enjoying the great outdoors, Hatta Resorts' visitors can go stargazing right from their private terrace.
The venue offers a range of unique lodging options, including its classic American sedr trailers, modern glamping domes, mountainside park filled with caravans, and its cosy, purpose-built Damani lodges — all of which provide picturesque views of the surrounding national park and the splendour of Hatta’s landscapes.
>> Cost: Price per head depends on weekday or weekend activities starting at Dh974, which can be booked online.
This open market is a popular weekly community event. Essentially, it is a farmers' market that offers a wide range of locally sourced, fresh, and organic produce and artisanal food, handicraft, and other locally made products.
The Ripe Market at Academy Park will remain open until May 14, 2023.
Whether you're a foodie or a family with youngsters to entertain, this weekend market has something for everyone under the lush green palms of the park.
Visitors can browse through a wide range of stalls offering everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to baked goods, homemade jams, and organic skincare products.
>> Opening hours: 9am to 9pm on Saturdays, 9am to 7pm on Sundays
>> Entry fee: Dh5
