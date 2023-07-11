From waterparks to indoor hotspot: #DubaiDestinations campaign invites residents, visitors to embark on new summer adventures

Emirate’s accomplished creatives, including influencers, photographers, digital media content creators, will be engaged by Brand Dubai to create compelling content

The #DubaiDestinations campaign invites residents and tourists to embark on a new journey to discover the emirate's offerings in the warmer months of the year. The campaign will showcase the city's unique charm as a summer destination through engaging stories.

The current season of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, running until the end of August will focus on the city's top-rated experiences in the summer, ranging from beach destinations and indoor activities to waterparks and hotels.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), said: “Aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform the emirate into the world's best city to live and visit, the campaign continues to open new windows into the unrivalled diversity, memorable experiences and creative urban vibe that define Dubai’s character as one of the globe’s greatest destinations.

"By harnessing the power of storytelling, the campaign seeks to highlight the city's offerings during the warmer months, with an emphasis on the unique experiences that set Dubai apart as one of the world’s most captivating destinations. This season of the campaign extends a fresh invitation to both the local and global community to explore Dubai's diverse attractions and share their memorable moments.”

Brand Dubai will introduce a collection of interactive guides, offering valuable insights into Dubai's premier summer experiences. From top-rated summer camps for children to thrilling water activities, enchanting staycations and indoor hotspots, these guides serve as indispensable resources for exploring the best of Dubai during the summer season.

The #DubaiDestinations campaign will also put the spotlight on indoor destinations, such as malls, restaurants with play areas, indoor sports activities and theme parks, as well as Dubai’s most-loved homegrown food outlets from the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network, an initiative launched by Brand Dubai to highlight the success stories of businesses born and initiated in Dubai.

Brand Dubai will be partnering with some of the emirate’s most accomplished creatives, including influencers, photographers, digital media content creators, visual artists, animators and videographers to create compelling content about Dubai’s destination offerings.

The campaign is being rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences.

