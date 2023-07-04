Dubai: Free entry to cinemas, theme parks for kids as city launches summer campaign

Several hotels are also offering free stays to their young guests this season

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 3:30 PM

Children are sure to have a blast this summer in Dubai as the emirate rolls out its highly anticipated 'Kids Go Free' campaign.

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) on Tuesday launched the campaign, which will run until the end of August. Incredible offers are lined up at the emirate's leading attractions and hotels — ensuring an exceptional and affordable experience for all.

Kids can now enjoy free stays, free dining options and discounted packages, while making the most of a wide range of amenities and family-focused activities in some of Dubai’s top hotels.

The Kids Go Free campaign also includes attractions like cinemas, indoor sports activities, and theme parks, the authority said.

The drive forms part of the city's larger strategic initiative, aimed at promoting Dubai's unique character and identity. This initiative showcases the emirate's position as the world's best place to live and visit, providing diverse experiences that cater to the tastes and interests of people from all walks of life

Dubai is a vibrant summer destination, bustling with an array of activities and events to captivate both locals and tourists.

The city presents an impressive range of entertainment options for all ages, including the renowned Dubai Summer Surprises with unbeatable discounts, and the exhilarating Dubai Sports World for sports enthusiasts.

Alongside these citywide events, numerous restaurants and hotels are extending special offers exclusively for children, encompassing complimentary entry and discounts.

Families can enjoy these enticing deals, ensuring an enriching and affordable summer experience in Dubai. Whether visitors prefer soaking up the sun, unwinding on pristine beaches, or embarking on thrilling escapades, Dubai guarantees an unforgettable summer getaway.

