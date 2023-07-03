UAE residents back to work after 6-day Eid holiday; plan summer vacation as airfares soar

For some residents, vacation time came early, with Eid festivities falling just before the long two-month holiday

For many UAE residents, the 6-day-long Eid Al Adha holiday ends, and people return to their routine work from Monday (July 3). The country saw a long weekend to mark the Islamic festival — from Tuesday, June 27, till Sunday, July 2, and people will resume work today.

French expat Camille Dubois who works for a creative firm, said, "The Eid break was quite refreshing, and we went for a two-day staycation within Dubai as the deals were good and we had booked early. We are back to work starting today."

Camille added, "We are not going anywhere this summer as we travelled earlier during the spring break, and more importantly, we will be moving homes, which is a huge task. We considered doing this during the school holidays as my husband's work pressure is also less. My 10-year-old daughter will continue with her music lessons and gymnastics classes during the summer holidays."

Travel later

It's no news that ticket price is an important factor when determining holidays for many UAE travellers. Dubai resident Bhavya Rao said, "We are not travelling yet because ticket prices were quite high now, especially around Eid time. We will travel later when the travel rush subsides.

"But during the Eid break, my husband was home the entire week, so it was a good family time for us and our two children. We watched movies, stayed up late and also cooked together; all in all, it was quality downtime together."

Holiday continues

With the Eid Al Adha break falling just before the summer holiday in the UAE this year, vacation time came early for some residents.

Some expats plan to return to the Emirates just in time before schools reopen. Ukrainian national Churykova Iryna will be holidaying for more than two months. She left for the UK on the first day of Eid with her family.

"My husband is from the UK, and we will be there for about two weeks. After that, we will travel around Europe. We will be back in the UAE just before schools reopen after the summer break," said Iryna.

