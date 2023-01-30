UAE

Dubai: Global Village announces new performance featuring popular Emirati singer

She is set to take the Main Stage of the attraction in February

File photo
File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 11:27 AM

Dubai's Global Village has announced that popular Emirati singer Balqees will perform on the attraction's Main Stage next month.

The performance is set to take place on February 8, 2023, at 8pm.

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Season 27 of Global Village has been a star-studded affair, with various popular artists from around the world such as Nancy Ajram, Neha Kakkar, Mahmoud El Esseily, V-unbeatable, and more.

