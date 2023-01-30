Dubai: Global Village announces new performance featuring popular Emirati singer

Destinations with reduced fares include Mumbai, London, Paris and New York City
Dubai's Global Village has announced that popular Emirati singer Balqees will perform on the attraction's Main Stage next month.
The performance is set to take place on February 8, 2023, at 8pm.
Season 27 of Global Village has been a star-studded affair, with various popular artists from around the world such as Nancy Ajram, Neha Kakkar, Mahmoud El Esseily, V-unbeatable, and more.
ALSO READ:
Destinations with reduced fares include Mumbai, London, Paris and New York City
A thick layer of fog has descended on the northern part of the country, affecting visibility
Country's health minister says that the restriction has been lifted because of sufficient immunisation globally
Official aims to spread awareness about Israel as the perfect tourist destination for visitors from the Emirates
Passengers have been asked to contact the concerned airline for latest information on their flight status
Two Dubai-bound flights were delayed early today
In mere three hours plus, await snow-clad mountains (even trees and roads), hot cups of tea, traditional and authentic meals, garnished with nuggets of history
This marks an 89 per cent increase in passenger traffic compared to the previous year