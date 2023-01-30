Dubai: Global Village announces new performance featuring popular Emirati singer

She is set to take the Main Stage of the attraction in February

File photo

Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 11:27 AM

Dubai's Global Village has announced that popular Emirati singer Balqees will perform on the attraction's Main Stage next month.

The performance is set to take place on February 8, 2023, at 8pm.

Photo: Twitter

Season 27 of Global Village has been a star-studded affair, with various popular artists from around the world such as Nancy Ajram, Neha Kakkar, Mahmoud El Esseily, V-unbeatable, and more.

