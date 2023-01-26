UAE rains: Singer Mahmoud El Esseily's Global Village concert rescheduled

He was originally scheduled to perform January 25 but the concert was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions

By CT Desk Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 11:17 AM Last updated: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 11:24 AM

Egyptian singer Mahmoud El Esseily who was scheduled to perform at Global Village on Wednesday, January 25, will now perform on January 29, as per a release from the venue.

The singer will perform on the Main Stage from 8pm onwards.

Global Village announced its closure on Wednesday from 8pm due to adverse weather conditions.