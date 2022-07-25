UAE airline announces free tickets to unknown destination

Mystery flight will depart from the capital on August 26 taking passengers to an undisclosed location

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 4:06 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 4:07 PM

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the low-fare national airline of the UAE, on Monday (July 25) launched the #GetLostwithWizz competition in the UAE. The competition will take travellers to a mystery destination within Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network.

A Wizz Air plane full of adventure seekers will take flight to an undisclosed destination, where they will then spend the weekend ‘getting lost’ in a new experience. The flight will depart from Abu Dhabi on Friday, August 26, and return on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

The competition to win a seat opens today (July 25), and to be in for the chance of winning, applicants must share a post on Instagram of their most memorable travel moment, and tag @WizzAir with the hashtag #GetLostwithWizz by midnight on August 7, 2022.

Standout posts, with the most creative, adventurous, exciting, or humorous pictures – which also have the highest engagement – will stand the best chance of winning a ticket.

The 100 winners will get a chance to embark on the thrill of the unknown together with one partner, receiving free flight tickets, two nights’ accommodation, and travel insurance.

The competition starts at 14:00 GST on July 25 and closes at 23:59 GST on August 7. In order to be eligible, entrants must have a public profile and follow @WizzAir on Instagram.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are very excited to launch our ‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition, with a flight to an exciting, yet unknown destination. Whether it’s a vibrant city or natural paradise, the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network offers exotic, culturally rich, and diverse destinations."

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Male (Maldives), Manama (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

The ease of Covid-19 restrictions and the removal of PCR test requirements for vaccinated travellers has made travel simpler again allowing for more spontaneous travel opportunities.