India: Airlines cannot charge additional fees for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters

Currently, if passengers do not complete web check-in and request a boarding pass at the airport counter, they are billed extra

Airlines in India can’t charge any additional fee for issuing boarding pass at check-in counters in airports, the Aviation Ministry said on Thursday.

“It has come to the notice of MoCA that airlines are charging additional amount for issuing boarding passes from the passengers. This additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions given in the aforesaid order or as per extant provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Airlines are advised not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters, as the same cannot be considered within the tariff as provided under Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules," according to the statement.

This comes after several passengers have raised the issue on social media voicing their disappointment over flight operators charging additional fee for the issuance of boarding pass at the check-in counters.

According to PTI, India’s largest airline IndiGo currently charges a fee if a passenger asked for a boarding pass at the check-in counter.

Currently, if a passenger has not completed web check-in and requests for a boarding pass at the airline counter, they are charged Rs200 by the airline for issuing a physical boarding pass. The aviation ministry has said this amount is not in accordance with the instructions given under Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

