UAE travel: Etihad Airways extends Zanzibar flights to January 2023

Airline will also introduce fourth weekly trip for the end-of-year holidays

Thu 21 Jul 2022, 7:33 PM

Etihad Airways today announced the extension of its flights between Abu Dhabi and Zanzibar to January 14, 2023.

The service will continue to be operated at the current schedule of three times weekly until November 26, when a fourth weekly flight will be introduced for the end of year holidays.

The flights will be operated on modern Airbus A320 aircraft, providing travellers with a range of travel options to the popular Indian Ocean archipelago throughout the week.

Etihad’s seasonal Zanzibar service this year was launched on June 17 and initially scheduled to operate until September 18 before being extended throughout 2022.

