Flights from UAE: Airline announces Dh29 fares to some countries

Unmissable offer to travel to Bahrain or Muscat

By Web Desk Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 2:21 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 2:29 PM

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced an impossible low fare for passengers travelling to some GCC countries.

Selected flights between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain or Muscat can be booked for only Dh29.

The airline posted the offer on their social media page, noting that the offer is valid for 5,000 travellers.

Booking starts today on November 1, it added.

In October, the airline announced the launch of seven new routes. The expansion of routes comes as Abu Dhabi recently relaxed travel restrictions.

The national airline will operate routes to Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Odesa (Ukraine), Muscat (Oman), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Sohag (Egypt), Baku (Azerbaijan) and Kutaisi (Georgia).

With the recent introduction of eased Covid-19 travel guidelines, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will also increase frequencies in the coming months to Alexandria (Egypt), Belgrade (Serbia), Kyiv (Ukraine) and Tirana (Albania). The airline plans to add another aircraft to its existing three aircraft by the start of the new calendar year.