UAE flights: New service from December for as low as Dh219

'The Tata group is well known for taking care of its employees'
Aviation2 weeks ago
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE's ultra-low-fare national airline, will add its first Russian destination — Moscow — to its route network.
The UAE has long been a popular travel destination for those in Russia, and vice versa. The flight to Moscow will operate daily services, four times a week starting in December on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, ramping up to seven times a week in February.
Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app (also available in Arabic), with fares starting as low as Dh219.
The Moscow route brings Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to a total of 33 announced flight destinations, since it launched operations in January 2021.
Moscow is one of the world’s entertainment and cultural hot spots - from staggering architecture, to bustling nightlife, spectacular theatre and art exhibitions to mouth-watering dining experiences, the city has it all and is ready to be explored.
Speaking at the Wings of the Future conference in Moscow today, József Váradi, Group CEO of Wizz Air said: “With this new route, we are looking forward to opening up a Middle Eastern gem to Russian travellers, while allowing them to experience our high-quality service on the young and sustainable fleet of our newest national airline, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi."
ALSO READ:
>> Khartoum airport will reopen on Wednesday, says head of Sudan civil aviation
>> UAE-India flights: Air India Express resumes Al Ain-Kozhikode service with Dh392 fare
Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, added: “We’re really pleased to announce Moscow as the latest addition to our route network — the travel route between the UAE and Russia has for a long time been popular and we’re looking forward to increasing traffic between the two countries.
"Our aim has always been to offer an eclectic mix of travel opportunities at affordable prices, as such, we’re now making Moscow more accessible than ever. We will be continuing to add to our network as travel restrictions ease around the world.”
'The Tata group is well known for taking care of its employees'
Aviation2 weeks ago
The group will be paying Rs18,000 crore (approx. Dh8.82 billion) for the deal.
Aviation2 weeks ago
The new agreement will provide Sabre-connected travel buyers and agencies with access to Emirates’ content, through Sabre’s global distribution system with immediate effect
Aviation3 weeks ago
The offer is valid for bookings made from today until October 18, 2021, for travel until June 15, 2022.
Aviation3 weeks ago
The airline plans to restore 70 per cent of its capacity by the end of the year
Aviation3 weeks ago
In its latest outlook for airline industry financial performance, the global aviation body said net 2020 loss estimates have been revised upward to $137.7 billion from $126.4 billion due to slow recovery and travel restrictions
Aviation3 weeks ago
Both carriers have existing approvals from regulators to operate a joint business until March 2023.
Aviation3 weeks ago
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will also increase frequencies to Alexandria, Belgrade, Kyiv and Tirana.
Aviation3 weeks ago