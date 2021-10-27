UAE flights: New service from December for as low as Dh219

UAE flights: Wizz Air launches service to Moscow; fares start at Dh219

The flight to Moscow will operate daily services from December

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE's ultra-low-fare national airline, will add its first Russian destination — Moscow — to its route network.

The UAE has long been a popular travel destination for those in Russia, and vice versa. The flight to Moscow will operate daily services, four times a week starting in December on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, ramping up to seven times a week in February.

Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app (also available in Arabic), with fares starting as low as Dh219.

The Moscow route brings Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to a total of 33 announced flight destinations, since it launched operations in January 2021.

Moscow is one of the world’s entertainment and cultural hot spots - from staggering architecture, to bustling nightlife, spectacular theatre and art exhibitions to mouth-watering dining experiences, the city has it all and is ready to be explored.

Speaking at the Wings of the Future conference in Moscow today, József Váradi, Group CEO of Wizz Air said: “With this new route, we are looking forward to opening up a Middle Eastern gem to Russian travellers, while allowing them to experience our high-quality service on the young and sustainable fleet of our newest national airline, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi."

Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, added: “We’re really pleased to announce Moscow as the latest addition to our route network — the travel route between the UAE and Russia has for a long time been popular and we’re looking forward to increasing traffic between the two countries.

"Our aim has always been to offer an eclectic mix of travel opportunities at affordable prices, as such, we’re now making Moscow more accessible than ever. We will be continuing to add to our network as travel restrictions ease around the world.”