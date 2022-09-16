UAE: Temporary road closure from tomorrow

A Twitter post by the authority has advised motorists to remain cautious while driving

Image used for illustrative purposes only

Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 7:42 AM

Motorists have been advised to remain cautious while driving as a road has been partially closed.

The Integrated Transport Centre has announced the temporary closure of two key roads in Abu Dhabi.

Two left lanes on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street, towards the Corniche will be closed.

The authority added that the closure will begin on Saturday, September 17 and will last until Monday, September 19.

ALSO READ: