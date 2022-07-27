UAE: Tourist hotspot closed until further notice due to unstable weather conditions

Light to moderate winds will blow causing blowing dust and sand
Khor Fakkan’s Al Suhub Rest Area, known as Cloud Lounge, has been closed temporarily due to unstable weather conditions.
Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority took to Twitter to announce the closure “until further notice”.
The highest point in Khor Fakkan, Cloud Lounge is a mountain-side rest stop that lies 600 metres above sea level and overlooks the coastal city.
Heavy rains have lashed Khor Fakkan and other areas in the country’s east since morning. Earlier today, the Sharjah Police closed Al Haray-Khor Fakkan road after stones rolled on to it as heavy rains fell.
The Fujairah Police announced the closure of a drive-through Covid-19 testing centre due to prevailing weather conditions.
Some streets were flooded with water due to the heavy rains.
