UAE: Temporary road closure, motorists advised to take alternative routes

Motorists have been asked to use an alternative route due to the temporary closure of a road.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police has informed residents that the Shoka - Dafta road will be temporarily closed.
The authority also said in the tweet that motorists have been advised to look for alternative routes due to the closure.
Earlier, the authority had asked residents to drive cautiously in the mountains. Motorists were urged to avoid areas where water collects in valleys.
