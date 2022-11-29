UAE National Day: 50% traffic fine discount announced in fourth emirate

Motorists can avail of the reduced fee for over a month

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 1:59 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 2:06 PM

Sharjah has become the fourth emirate to announce a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines. Motorists can avail of the reduced fee between December 1, 2022, and January 20, 2023.

The discounted fine applies to violations committed before December 1, 2022.

More to follow

