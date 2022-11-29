UAE National Day: 50% traffic fine discount announced in fourth emirate

Improvement works included replacing roundabouts with signalised junctions
Sharjah has become the fourth emirate to announce a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines. Motorists can avail of the reduced fee between December 1, 2022, and January 20, 2023.
The discounted fine applies to violations committed before December 1, 2022.
More to follow
