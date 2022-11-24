UAE 50% traffic fine discount: Police announce extended working hours

Timings at centre to remain until the scheme ends on January 6, 2023

Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 9:06 PM

The Ajman Police have announced extended working hours at the Traffic and Patrol Services Centre to help motorists avail of a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines.

The centre will receive customers from Monday to Thursday – 7.30am to 10pm. On Fridays, it will be open from 7.30am to 12 noon; and from 4pm to 8pm.

The service centre will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The discount scheme, which went into effect on November 21, 2022, will be on until January 6, 2023.

The extended timings of the traffic services centre will remain till the scheme ends.

The reduction applies to all traffic violations, except for serious ones, committed in the emirate before November 1.

The fines can be paid via service centres, Ministry of Interior or Ajman Police apps and Sahl smart kiosks.

Police forces in Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah have announced similar discount schemes on traffic fines.

