UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in another emirate

Serious traffic offences are not covered under the scheme, the authorities say

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 4:12 PM Last updated: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 5:40 PM

The Umm Al Quwain Police have announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines. The reduction is applicable from December 1, 2022, till January 6, 2023.

Offences committed before October 31 are covered under the fine cut. However, serious traffic violations are not included, the emirate's media office said on Saturday.

A top police official listed some offences that are excluded:

Damaging public or private property

Jumping the red light

Crossing the speed limit by over 80kph

Modifying a vehicle's engine or chassis without authorisation

Endangering the lives of others

The discount comes as part of the police's efforts to boost happiness across the emirate's communities in the run-up to the National Day celebrations, the officer added.

Umm Al Quwain is the second emirate to have announced a discount on traffic fines this month. Earlier, the Ajman Police said a 50 per cent discount is applicable on penalties from November 21, 2022, till January 6, 2023.

Maj-Gen Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, had said the reduction applies to all traffic violations committed before November 11.

