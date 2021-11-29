UAE: Abu Dhabi taxis to now accept digital payments

More than 6,000 vehicles in the public taxi fleet will now accept cashless fare

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 3:38 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 3:42 PM

Residents no longer have to worry about carrying exact change, jangling coins or fear the germs from handling currency notes if they hail a taxi in Abu Dhabi.

Innovative fintech company PayBy has extended the cashless ecosystem to all silver taxis operating in the emirate.

More than 6,000 vehicles in Abu Dhabi’s public taxi fleet now accept cashless fare payments through PayBy.

With PayBy’s UAE National Day offer, users can collect instant discount vouchers for taxi rides when they use the app to pay their Abu Dhabi Taxi fares.

Paying taxi fare will be a seamless process with this payment method. When you arrive at your destination, request to pay the fare using PayBy. A QR code is displayed on the taxi’s meter screen, which you can scan with the PayBy app on your phone. The transaction is confirmed when you enter the password or use face recognition on your smartphone. Both the driver and passenger receive a notification once the transaction is successfully completed.

Credit card and debit card users can add their cards to their PayBy account and authorise the transaction when paying taxi fares. What’s more, even those who do not have cards can top up their PayBy wallets on kiosks and pay through the app, thus completing a cashless, contactless and safe transaction.

The taxi sector globally has undergone a tremendous transformation, moving into digitalisation and consolidation, and giving a greater choice to customers. With this latest convenience for passengers, Abu Dhabi joins leading cities worldwide where passengers pay their taxi fare through QR code payments, such as London, Mumbai and Beijing. QR codes are widely adopted in Asia, Europe, Australia and the UK to keep passengers and drivers safe during the pandemic.

PayBy is accelerating the cashless economy through several landmark partnerships. You can use it to complete cashless, contactless transactions on the Abu Dhabi government’s online platform AD Pay, at leading retailers chains such as Al Maya Supermarket, Jumbo Electronic and Lulu Stores, even to transfer money to friends and family.

