Philippine elections: Free bus rides to Dubai for Filipino voters in Northern Emirates

The shuttles will run from April 30 to May 1

By Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 4:47 PM

Free bus transport has been arranged for Filipino expats in the Northern Emirates who want to cast their vote in the ongoing overseas elections at the Philippine Consulate-General in Dubai, the mission announced on Sunday.

The shuttle buses, running from April 30 to May 1, will be available only to registered voters and will operate on a first-come first-served basis. All Filipinos who are registered in the 2022 Certified List of Overseas Voters can book the free service through a Google Form available on the consulate’s social media pages.

The deadline for registration for the shuttle service is at 12pm on Tuesday, April 26. All applications will be reviewed, and a final list of passengers will be announced on Thursday, April 28.

The Philippines’ overseas absentee voting process began on April 10 and will run every day until May 8 from 8am to 9pm.

ALSO READ:

On May 9, the last day of voting, the polls will be open only until 3pm. Over 300,000 Filipino expats in the UAE are eligible to cast their ballots to elect the next leaders in their homeland.

nasreen@khaleejtimes.com