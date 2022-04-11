Philippine elections: Consulate in Dubai slams rumours of pre-shaded ballots

Some travel agents have been using the passport cover as an 'advertising platform', according to the Consulate
The Philippine consulate in Dubai on Monday denied rumours of a pre-shaded ballot that one voter in the emirate allegedly discovered on the first day of overseas absentee voting.
A post about the anomaly has been circulating on social media, and the authorities — both in Dubai and Manila — immediately responded to the issue.
“No such incident or anything remotely similar occurred or was reported. Poll watchers from at least five different political parties who were present during the entire voting period yesterday likewise witnessed or reported no irregularity,” a statement from the Philippine Consulate-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates read.
The mission warned the public against spreading unverified allegations and false information online, whether on social media or messaging applications.
“Such acts are prohibited under UAE laws,” it reiterated.
Voters are reminded that they can always approach the election board and raise their concerns about any issue or irregularity they may encounter when casting their ballots, the consulate said.
“Any such irregularity/ies with regard the conduct of election at the Consulate, if they do occur, are recorded in the official OVF No. 11-A (Minutes of Voting for AES Voting Posts) which are submitted to the Commission on Elections,” it added.
A similar allegation about a “pre-shaded ballot” was posted by an overseas voter in Singapore — but no official report was filed, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Manila.
ALSO READ:
“We didn’t receive any report from any official in Singapore about this issue, therefore it’s fake news,” Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said in a media briefing on Monday.
Garcia said the Philippines’ Task Force Against Fake News would start an investigation of the claims made by the voters in Singapore and Dubai, according to local media reports.
