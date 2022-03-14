Marcos Jr holds big lead in poll for Philippines presidency

The Frontier Constabulary will be deployed on the day of the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan
Asia2 days ago
The son and namesake of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos has maintained a strong lead in the Philippines' presidential election race, according to an opinion poll published on Monday.
The February 18-23 survey by independent pollster Pulse Asia showed Marcos cornering 60 per cent of support from 2,400 respondents, unchanged from January, with his closest rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice-president, sliding from 16 per cent to 15 per cent.
The other main presidential contenders for the May 9 contest - Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso, boxing great Manny Pacquiao and Senator Panfilo Lacson - received 10 per cent, 8 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.
Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, remained the top choice for vice-president, with a 29-point lead over her closest rival, Senate speaker Vicente Sotto.
Duterte-Carpio is the running mate of Marcos. In the Philippines, the vice-president is elected separately to the president.
More than 67 million Filipinos, including 1.7 million overseas, have registered to vote in the elections, which historically have a high turnout.
Posts contested include the presidency, vice presidency, 12 senate seats, 300 lower house seats, and roughly 18,000 local positions. Official campaigning began on February 8.
Asia2 days ago
The BJP registered a victory in four of the five states, barring Punjab
Asia2 days ago
Khan described opposition leaders as a 'bouquet of thieves'
Asia2 days ago
The Indian defence ministry said a technical malfunction in the course of routine maintenance led to the accidental firing
Asia2 days ago
It is taking place at the UK Pavilion
Asia2 days ago
The entities operated nine Telegram channels and were making recommendations to over five million subscribers
Asia2 days ago
Supermarkets are rationing staple foods including rice, sugar and milk powder
Asia3 days ago
The top judge of the apex court also called for reservation for women in legal education
Asia3 days ago