Marcos Jr holds big lead in poll for Philippines presidency

President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio remained the top choice for vice-president

Reuters file

By Reuters Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 12:35 PM

The son and namesake of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos has maintained a strong lead in the Philippines' presidential election race, according to an opinion poll published on Monday.

The February 18-23 survey by independent pollster Pulse Asia showed Marcos cornering 60 per cent of support from 2,400 respondents, unchanged from January, with his closest rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice-president, sliding from 16 per cent to 15 per cent.

The other main presidential contenders for the May 9 contest - Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso, boxing great Manny Pacquiao and Senator Panfilo Lacson - received 10 per cent, 8 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, remained the top choice for vice-president, with a 29-point lead over her closest rival, Senate speaker Vicente Sotto.

Duterte-Carpio is the running mate of Marcos. In the Philippines, the vice-president is elected separately to the president.

More than 67 million Filipinos, including 1.7 million overseas, have registered to vote in the elections, which historically have a high turnout.

Posts contested include the presidency, vice presidency, 12 senate seats, 300 lower house seats, and roughly 18,000 local positions. Official campaigning began on February 8.