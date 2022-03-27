Dubai: RTA to 3D-print spare parts to maintain, upgrade roads

Governments and private groups from the UAE and other countries are showcasing the best of their innovations at World Police Summit
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will use a new 3D printing technology to manufacture spare parts for electromechanical systems and cladding materials used in the maintenance of roads and related facilities.
Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, said: “During the past few months, the RTA developed a new initiative and conducted various studies and experiments to increase the availability of spare parts for roads maintenance systems, in cooperation with specialist 3D printing companies. The initiative has proved to be successful in extending the sources of spare parts such as propeller fans, control equipment, and cladding for tunnel walls in Dubai’s road facilities.”
Some spare parts were 3D-printed as part of the initiative.
“The initial results of implementing the technology revealed 50 per cent savings in the operational cost of purchasing spare parts. Additional improvements were introduced on the factory-based spare parts on account of historical data analysis, which reduced breakdown rates to record-low levels.
“3D printing technology also contributed to reducing the cost of transportation and the time needed to import spare parts to Dubai,” added bin Adai.
