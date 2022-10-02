Dubai: Roads near Al Qudra Lakes, Hatta among 37km network coming up in 4 residential areas

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 11:52 AM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for constructing internal roads and lighting works in four residential communities of Dubai. The project in Margham, Lahbab, Al Lesaily and Hatta extends 37km.

Road works of over 21km and street lights for existing roads stretching 16km will also be part of the project that is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Margham

Roads extending 8km in an area on the Dubai-Al Ain Road — near Skydive Dubai — will come up. The infrastructure works also include rainwater drainage networks and street lights. The project serves more than 1,100 residents of the neighbourhood.

Lahbab

Here, roads extending 4km will be paved. The scope of the project also covers lighting works of the existing streets extending 2km at the Dubai-Hatta Road beside the Lahbab Camels Race Track. The project serves more than 3,000 residents, and improves the linking of the residential area under construction with the roads network, according to Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

Al Lesaily

The internal roads at Al Lesaily span 7km. The project includes road works at Saih Assalam near Last Exit and Al Qudra Lake over more than 14km. The project serves about 2,900 residents and improves the entry/exit points of the area, Al Tayer said.

Hatta

The project covers the construction of roads extending 2km at Hatta, specifically at Sa’aeer, Al Salami and Suhaila in addition to infrastructure works that include rainwater drainage and streetlights. The project serves about 6,000 residents and improves the entry/exit points as well as the connection of the residential community under construction with the roads network.

Existing projects

The RTA is currently constructing internal road networks within three residential districts: Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South 3. These extend over 34km in total. They include roads extending 16km at Al Quoz 2 to serve more than 3,000 residents; 6.4km at Al Barsha South 3 to serve more than 4,500; and 12km at Nad El Sheba 2.

