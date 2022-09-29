Dubai: Heads of government entities commit to accelerate digital transformation

Emirate ranks first in the Arab world in UN e-government survey

Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022

Heads of Dubai Government entities on Thursday said the emirate’s high ranking in the Local Online Service Index (LOSI) 2022 issued by the UN places greater responsibility on them to maintain Dubai’s leadership in e-governance and the digitisation of services.

Dubai was ranked first in the Arab world and fifth globally in the Index with outstanding scores in Institutional Framework, Content Provision and Service Provision, consolidating its reputation as one of the world’s best e-governments.

The city also received fourth ranking in the Technology index. The 2022 Local Online Service Index assessed digital governments in major cities across 193 countries.

Officials stressed their commitment to continue accelerating digitisation of government operations and services in line with strategic plans to raise quality levels and efficiencies.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said: “Dubai’s leadership has always been committed to implementing the highest international standards in smart services, digital content and integrated institutional operations.

"This global ranking has been made possible by the spirit of teamwork, and the seamless cooperation between various departments and sectors under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said ‘we never settle for anything less than the first place in all fields’.”

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, reiterated RTA’s commitment to contributing to realising Dubai’s vision to accelerate digital transformation by harnessing the organisation’s technological and operational resources. We have transformed our customer offering by developing smart, innovative and user-friendly services across digital platforms.”

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: “Through Digital DEWA, the organisation’s digital arm, we have worked to redefine the concept of a utility by providing all our services through various digital channels, including our website and smart app. DEWA’s services achieved a 98.99% rate of smart adoption at the end of the first half of 2022.”

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “Achieving the top spot in vital indicators in the 2022 Local Online Services Index is a testament to the success of our digital transformation journey that has seen us embrace innovation in services based on best practices and international standards.”

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai’s experience and expertise in digital transformation has created a model for cities across the world. We deeply appreciate all the entities and teams that have contributed to achieving this feat and will continue to work to ensure Dubai is ranked highly in various global indicators.”

The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs conducted the first integrated assessment of local governments in the UN E-Government Survey 2018, which was a pilot study featuring 60 different indicators limited to just 40 cities, including Dubai. The 2020 edition of the survey was expanded to include 100 cities and around 80 indicators. The 2022 edition covers cities in every country in the world and includes a total of 86 indicators.