Dubai project to design digital maps for driverless vehicles

The Dubai Municipality has launched a project to design “highly precise” digital maps for driverless vehicles. Launched by the civic body’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Centre, the project will be used by businesses offering solutions for autonomous vehicles.
A photo shared by the municipality shows a 4WD equipped with cameras that will be used to prepare the digital maps. These maps would be designed “as per the best standards and international practices”, said the municipality.
Precise maps are required for driverless vehicles to navigate streets.
Dubai has a smart self-driving transport strategy that aims to convert 25 per cent of all journeys into driverless ones by 2030.
Global consultancy KPMG ranks the UAE among the top countries when it comes to readiness to accommodate driverless vehicles.
Earlier, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had announced plans to begin trials of driverless taxis and e-Hail services by the end of 2022.
A limited number of Cruise autonomous vehicles will be deployed in 2023, with plans to increase these to 4,000 by 2030.
