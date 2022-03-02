UAE: Driverless taxi covers 16,000km, transports hundreds of passengers in Abu Dhabi

The first autonomous taxi service in Abu Dhabi includes the use of electric and autonomous vehicles, which can be hailed via an app.

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 12:21 PM

The Integrated Transport Center in Abu Dhabi (ITC) on Wednesday announced that it has successfully concluded phase 1 of the pilot driverless taxi services in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.

“As part of Abu Dhabi’s long term-transport strategy and our continued efforts to develop and introduce innovative and sustainable mobility services in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, we are pleased to announce that we have successfully concluded phase 1 of the pilot robo-taxi services in Yas island in collaboration with Banayat, a G42 company..,” the ITC said on Twitter.

This was the first autonomous taxi service in Abu Dhabi and included the use of electric and autonomous vehicles, which could be hailed using a smartphone application.

During phase 1 of the pilot-robo-taxi, the service registered more than 16,000km and more than 2,700 passenger bookings.

Txai, the pilot project for the new technology, was launched on November 23 at the Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit, with trials starting at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. It is the region’s first driverless taxi service.

The taxis, equipped with hi-tech navigating tools, have been stirring around the main roads without any manual help.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport had patterned with Bayanat, part of the G42 group, to lead the trial use of autonomous vehicles.

Phase one saw five Txai branded vehicles operating on Yas Island, transporting passengers between nine stops that included hotels, restaurants, shopping malls & offices.

Phase two will include more Txai vehicles in multiple locations across Abu Dhabi. Although the vehicles are driverless, a safety officer is always present in the driving seat during the trial phase.

According to officials, the ITC is responsible for establishing the necessary infrastructure for the use of self-driving vehicles within the transport network.