Dubai Police fine over 500 motorists for reckless driving, endangering others

210 vehicles were seized in two months for violations

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Sat 22 Jan 2022, 1:02 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Jan 2022, 1:09 PM

Dubai Police has fined 526 motorists and seized 210 vehicles in Al Ruwayyah for committing serious traffic violations over the past two months.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic Police, said the traffic crackdown on unruly drivers was launched in response to reports received from residents in the area on reckless drivers committing severe traffic violations. He explained that the serious violations included:

· Driving a vehicle in a way that endangers motorist's life or the life, safety or security of others- a fine of Dh2,000, 23 traffic points and 60 days of vehicle impoundment.

· Modifying vehicle's engine or base (chassis) without a license – a fine of Dh1,000 dirhams and 12 traffic points and 30 days of vehicle impoundment.

· Driving a vehicle with one plate - a fine of Dh400.

"Despite repeated warnings, awareness campaigns and appeals to abide by the traffic rules, we unfortunately still see some reckless drivers who put their lives and others at risk," Al Mazroui added.

He called on the public to report reckless behaviours, and traffic violations to the police under the 'We Are All Police' programme via the Dubai Police app or by calling Dubai Police call centre 901.

