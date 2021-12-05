Dubai: Parking on ‘right-of-way’ banned; vehicles may be impounded and owners fined

Sheikh Hamdan issued an Executive Council Resolution today

A new resolution issued in Dubai prohibits parking of vehicles on ‘right-of-way’. Vehicles parked in this manner can be locked, towed, or impounded and owners fined. The owners will also need to pay an additional admin fee of 25 per cent.

This came as the Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, issued an Executive Council Resolution regulating ‘right-of-way’.

According to the resolution, the Traffic and Roads Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will be in charge of overseeing the right-of-way and the areas surrounding it.

It is not permitted to use the pavement without obtaining a permit. Government entities will be allowed to use the pavement for emergency cases, provided they notify the agency within 24 hours.

The Resolution stipulates that the Director General of RTA will determine which areas of the pavement can be used. The areas should not obstruct pedestrian traffic or disrupt public services.

The Director-General of RTA will also decide on the requirements to obtain a permit, which will be valid for one year and renewable for the same period. Permits can be issued with a validity period of less than a year when needed. The permit fee must not be less than Dh1,000.

It is strictly prohibited to conduct work on the right-of-way and the areas surrounding it before obtaining a permit or no-objection letter. In emergency cases, government entities are required to notify the agency within 24 hours.

Any work carried out there must be in accordance with the regulations and technical specifications, as well as in line with the health and safety standards.

The commercial use of the right-of-way requires RTA’s prior approval. It will also be subject to regulations as per a contract agreement between RTA and the entity using the road. The terms and conditions of the contract must be approved by the Director General of RTA in coordination with the Department of Finance in Dubai.

According to the resolution, the agency will create a ‘Black List’ registry that will determine details on managing black points issued to violators.

RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency can revoke or modify permits and non-objection letters. In coordination with Dubai’s Department of Finance, the agency will be in charge of refunding part of the fee paid for the permit or non-objection letter in the case of a cancellation or modification.

Any objections or complaints against a decision must be filed within 30 days from its issuance.