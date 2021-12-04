Dubai: Tenants rebuilding, renovating properties in Al Quoz exempt from paying rents for up to 2 years

Sheikh Hamdan issued the directives

Published: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 12:54 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 1:15 PM

Tenants in Al Quoz Creative Zone who are rebuilding or renovating their properties are exempt from paying rents for up to two years.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, issued the directives in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The move is part of the framework of the 100-day plan for the Al Quoz Creative Zone development project that aims to transform the area into a comprehensive integrated creative zone that attracts talent from across the world, according to the Dubai Media Office.

Sheikh Hamdan launched Al Quoz Creative Zone to serve as a hub for creative talents, offering facilities, services and incentives for them to live and work.

The zone offers an array of facilities, services and incentives to drive innovation and boost investment in creative businesses.