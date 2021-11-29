Sheikh Mohammed issues decree on Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation

Board to be chaired by Sheikh Hamdan; Mohammad Al Gergawi to serve as Vice-Chairman

Wam

By Wam Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 4:15 PM

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, issued Decree No. (47) of 2021 on the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation.

As per the Decree, the Board will be chaired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. Mohammad Al Gergawi serves as Vice Chairman of the Board.

The other members of the Board include Omar Sultan Al Olama, Deputy Managing Director; Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi; Abdulla Mohammed bin Touq Al Marri; in addition to the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Chairman and Executive Director of the Roads and Transport Authority; Director-General, Dubai Health Authority; Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; Director-General of Dubai Digital Authority; Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; and the Director-General of The Executive Office of Dubai.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance, and will be published in the Official Gazette.